City Harbor creates over $600K in tax revenue

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is no secret that City Harbor is the most popular attraction in the City of Guntersville, and recent data is showing just how popular the lakeside attraction is.

After crunching some numbers, Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar revealed that City Harbor had garnered over $600,000 in tax revenue for the city.

“It’s been a really good investment,” Mayor Dollar said. “I think for a town the size of Guntersville, remember we’re only a city of 8,500. We’re not a huge town so over $600,000 is a significant amount of revenue.”

Mayor Dollar said this income will help fill the city’s general fund.

“The schools get a portion of the revenue from sales tax,” Mayor Dollar said. “The chamber gets a little bit of the lodging tax. It also just benefits our citizens because we’re able to provide those essential services like police and fire. Then, it’s also the quality of life improvements like the parks and recreation upgrades.”

Mayor Dollar said once all the businesses at the harbor have a full year under their belt, she believes the dollar amount will increase.

“I think it will at least be at a million dollars,” she said. “I hope I’m wrong I hope it’s way more than that.”

CEO and Developer of City Harbor, Patrick Lawler, said he’s glad to see his hard work pay off.

“It’s exciting for me, this being my hometown,” Lawler said. “I’m excited for the city I think it was a great investment for the city, for this area, for North Alabama. I think it’s very positive.”

