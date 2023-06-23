Child injured in Decatur dog attack

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A child was injured in a dog attack Thursday night in Decatur.

A police spokesperson said the attack happened in the 200 block of 5th Ave. NW around 8 p.m.

Police said the child’s injuries were not life threatening and the child was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated.

Animal control officers removed the dog.

