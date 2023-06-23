Deals
Car hits house in Madison, no injuries reported

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A car hit a house in Madison on Danaher Lane leaving significant damage to the front of the house.

Police responded to the incident on Friday afternoon, and no injuries were reported.

A car hit a house in Madison on Danaher Lane leaving significant damage to the front of the house.
A car hit a house in Madison on Danaher Lane leaving significant damage to the front of the house.(WAFF)

This story will be updated once further information is released.

