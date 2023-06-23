Block party held for HydroFest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The world’s fastest boats on some of the best lakes in the Yellowhammer State showcasing their talents with fans at the HydroFest block party at City Harbor.

“A lot of repurpose boats and work goes on through the winter,” race team spokesman James Snell said. “To get these boats ready. We think it’s one of the best racing we’ve seen with the Unlimited in quite some while recent memory.”

Fans who are curious and intrigued by exactly what HydroFest might be came to mingle with drivers from across the United States during the block party.

“Guntersville is my favorite stop on the tour,” Team Boat member Kevin Davis said. “I love the Southern Hospitality. The racetrack is amazing, we definitely love coming to Guntersville, one of our favorites stops.

“The people are so amazing here,” Grand Prix boat driver Mike Grendell said. “They talk about Southern hospitality, it’s not a lie, it’s the truth. Everyone you see, you stop at an old country store, everybody is just so happy to have you , and it’s not that way all the time.”

Boats hit the water Friday for testing before competition begins Saturday, and Sunday with Championship races set for Sunday afternoon

