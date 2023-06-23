Alabama basketball star Noah Clowney selected in first round of NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, NY. (WBRC) - On the same night that his teammate Brandon Miller was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, Alabama basketball star Noah Clowney has also been selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Clowney spent one year in Tuscaloosa playing for the Crimson Tide averaging 7.9 points per game and being named as the SEC Freshman of the Week for the first two weeks of December 2022.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.