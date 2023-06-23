Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

4 adorable lion cubs born at Buffalo Zoo

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to...
According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.(Buffalo Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The Buffalo Zoo is roaring with excitement at the arrival of four lion cubs.

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.

After their first vet visit the little lions are healthy and growing.

The mother will be away from the exhibit with her newborns and continue to care for them in private until they are strong enough to be with other lions.

The cubs have yet to be named, but they are cute!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Jeremy Norwood.
Deputies search for suspect after woman is run over by a car in Madison
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Mountain View Drive...
1 person taken to hospital, 58-year-old man arrested following Huntsville shooting
The giant seaweed blob can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate,...
Giant seaweed blob on Florida beaches could contain flesh-eating bacteria, researchers say

Latest News

This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020.
Supreme Court allows a Biden policy to take effect focusing deportations on public safety risks
Athens officials working to expand sidewalk system in city
Athens City leaders are working to complete sidewalk corridor and make SportsPlex area safer
FILE - Sheldon Harnick accepts the special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the Theatre...
Tony-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick who created ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ dies at 99
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court upholds federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal immigration