1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Huntsville, 58-year-old man arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Mountain View Drive in Huntsville that left one person injured on Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the injured person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Joe George, 58, was charged with assault for the shooting and booked in the Madison County Jail.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

