Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Huntsville, 58-year-old man arrested

Joe George, 58, was charged with assault for the shooting and booked in the Madison County Jail.
Joe George, 58, was charged with assault for the shooting and booked in the Madison County Jail.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Mountain View Drive in Huntsville that left one person injured on Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the injured person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Joe George, 58, was charged with assault for the shooting and booked in the Madison County Jail.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Charisma Turner, 18
Missing Huntsville 18-year-old located in Texas
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Jason Baskins and Ramsey Swafford.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies seize meth, arrest two people
Ralph Coleman and Corey Brooks.
Two people arrested following Decatur robbery

Latest News

Alabama Department of Public Health seal
Common Wealth Fund releases 2023 scorecard for states, Alabama ranks 42nd for overall health
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
City Harbor creates over $600K in tax revenue
A 32-year-old man was killed and multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on...
One person killed in DeKalb Co. wreck Thursday
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
City Harbor creates $600K in tax revenue