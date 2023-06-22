UAH wins 2 Marshall-led Artemis NASA challenges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) recently earned prestigious accolades in two NASA Artemis Student Challenges.

According to a UAH press release, mechanical and aerospace engineering students have claimed the top prize for two of NASA’s nine Artemis Student Challenges; The 2023 Human Exploration Rover Challenge and the 2023 Student Launch Challenge, led by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

These challenges, which take place here in the Rocket City, aim to foster student creativity, as well as, support more of NASA’s moon return under the Artemis program for human life existence on Mars.

UAH remains the only university to obtain such a feat, while other competing universities have not won two Artemis challenges in the same calendar year.

A historic achievement for Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering students at UAH, securing top prestige.

The UAH Charger Rocket Works team secured a top first-place win in the Student Launch Challenge, competing against a total of 51 university-level teams. The Student Launch event is a challenge that emphasizes the design, documentation, fabrication, and testing of a rocket in a NASA-conducted mission, according to NASA’s website.

The other team that had quite the accomplishment was the UAH HERC challenge team, which competed against 49 teams from 20 different states at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. UAH HERC aptly nicknamed their UAH rover, ‘HERCules,’ where they were tasked with the overall design and development of human-powered rovers, completing an assortment of tasks on difficult terrain.

“The 2022-2023 academic year has been special and I would dare say spectacular for our Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering seniors,” said Dr. Shankar Mahalingam, dean of the UAH College of Engineering in a press release.

“They won two major NASA-sponsored competitions: a national event, the 2023 Student Launch Challenge, and an international competition, the 2023 Human Exploration Rover Challenge, something that has not occurred in a single year, which we will refer to now on as ‘Earth2Sky Eagle Crown’ to inspire future UAH teams to even greater accomplishments in the future.”

