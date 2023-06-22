Tracking more scattered rainfall for Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. Umbrellas and rain coats will be needed yet again this morning as we continue to track pockets of light to moderate rainfall scattered across the Tennessee Valley.

Morning temps are in the 60s with some areas of fog to deal with for the morning drive to work. Clouds will remain in place for the majority of the day with highs remaining well below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Periods of heavy rainfall will be expected through the afternoon and evening, the best rainfall coverage will again be along and east of I-65.

A few showers will linger overnight into Friday morning with areas of dense fog developing by daybreak, lows will be in the middle 60s. Some good news, Friday and the weekend are trending drier and we will finally get to enjoy some sunshine and rain-free hours. Just isolated showers and storms are in the forecast for Friday with highs warming up a bit into the middle 80s.

The weekend looks hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees for Saturday and Sunday. More rain showers and storms are expected on Monday before a pattern change brings us drier skies by Tuesday and the rest of next week.

