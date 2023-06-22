Stay cool in style this summer with pieces from Carriage House

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Picking out an outfit in the summer can seem like an impossible task. In the South, it’s hot and humid and when you cannot find pieces that will keep you stylish all season long it can make it harder.

Luckily, Libby from Carriage House in Decatur, AL showed us pieces we can shop in-store and online that will keep us cool and comfortable. Just because a piece is practical for the season does not mean it has to compromise on color and pattern. At Carriage House, there are numerous items that will have all eyes turning to you. From eye-catching summer prints to serene linens, you cannot pass up their selection.

You can book Libby for a personal styling appointment here. You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook and check out their website for their online selection.

