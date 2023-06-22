Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

State to not seek death penalty in Colbert Co. capital murder case

Hester is accused of shooting and killing another man in Tuscumbia in 2019.
Hester is accused of shooting and killing another man in Tuscumbia in 2019.(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - State prosecutors in a Colbert County capital murder case will not seek the death penalty, according to online court documents.

Court documents were filed on June 21 as state prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Richard Hester. Hester was arrested and charged with capital murder in September 2019 after John Call, 34, was found shot dead in Tuscumbia.

Call was found dead in a carport on John Street. Hester was later arrested and charged for the murder.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charisma Turner, 18
Missing Huntsville 18-year-old located in Texas
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Jason Baskins and Ramsey Swafford.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies seize meth, arrest two people
Ralph Coleman and Corey Brooks.
Two people arrested following Decatur robbery

Latest News

Saturday marks one year since the reversal of Roe v. Wade — a move that effectively eliminated...
One Year Later: How Alabama has changed since the reversal of Roe v. Wade
New build-to-rent communities bring more housing options to Huntsville.
New build-to-rent communities bring more housing options to Huntsville
Kevin Walter was found guilty in a bench trial for an incident that happened in November 2022.
Madison PD officer found guilty of sexual misconduct files appeal
New build-to-rent communities bring more housing options to Huntsville