State to not seek death penalty in Colbert Co. capital murder case

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - State prosecutors in a Colbert County capital murder case will not seek the death penalty, according to online court documents.

Court documents were filed on June 21 as state prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Richard Hester. Hester was arrested and charged with capital murder in September 2019 after John Call, 34, was found shot dead in Tuscumbia.

Call was found dead in a carport on John Street. Hester was later arrested and charged for the murder.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.