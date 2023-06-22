Deals
Showers taper off this evening. Patchy fog overnight.

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rain showers will taper off through the evening, patchy fog overnight. Temps in the 60s. Friday, early fog, otherwise mostly sunny with a slight chance of a few showers/storms during the afternoon. Temps in the 80s.

Dry Friday night and for much of the day Saturday...a slight chance of an afternoon storm, otherwise hot, dry and humid. Temps around 90. Sunday, plenty of sun and once again, a few storms during the afternoon. Thunderstorm activity will be isolated, but heavy rainfall is possible. Temps near 90.

Showers and storms for the Tennessee Valley on Monday. The chance for rain lowering for the rest of the week. High temps remain in the upper 80s to near 90.

