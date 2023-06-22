HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for your next date night idea? Or maybe a fun summer outing with friends and family. Shenanigans Comedy Theater has you covered with some exciting upcoming events.

Shenanigans Comedy Theater aims to make the arts something everyone can enjoy by offering affordable live entertainment. They are a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization committed to creating a safe space for unique individuals to take leadership and give back to the community.

Make your next date night a night full of laughter and good food at the Savory Cinema or enjoy a fun day of adventure with the Sitcom Scavenger Hunt.

The Savory Cinema is the perfect dinner and a show experience, offering food and drinks that are inspired by or appear in the movie. Grab your competitive friends for the Sitcom Scavenger Hunt. You’ll spend the day searching the city and answering trivia questions, while racking up points for free prizes if you’re the winning team.

You can buy your event tickets and check out movie ratings on their website.

Sitcom Scavenger Hunt at Shenanigans Comedy Theater. (Jessica Cotton)

Shenanigans Comedy Theater hosting Savory Cinema. (Jessica Cotton)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.