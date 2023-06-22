One Year Later: How Alabama has changed since the reversal of Roe v. Wade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday marks one year since the reversal of Roe v. Wade — a move that effectively eliminated abortion options across Alabama.

Dr. Yashica Robinson, one of the few abortion providers in the state, had to adapt quickly once the decision was made by the United States Supreme Court.

“A lot of this has felt – unreal,” Dr. Robinson said. “It was just bam – all at once – in one day our patients no longer had access to care in their own communities.”

Dr. Robinson is no stranger to pushback and controversy. She’s been on the front lines of the abortion debate for years. But in June 2022, the landscape changed overnight, and the laws became even more murky.

“For me as a medical professional – the most difficult part – is wrestling what I can talk to my patients about and what I can’t,” Dr. Robinson said. “Keeping them safe but also protecting myself and my practice.”

She said abortion providers aren’t the only ones impacted.

“There are general obstetricians and gynecologists that are affected by these changes,” Dr. Robinson said. “There are emergency room physicians that are affected by the changes, there are anesthesiologists who have to provide pain management for our patients… that are questioning whether they can do what they are doing.

People die when abortion is illegal. And it’s devastating in our country to feel like we’re going backwards,” Dr. Robinson added.

Dr. Meg Autry, an OBGYN originally from the south who now practices and teaches in California, has been developing an idea for the past five years: a floating abortion clinic in the gulf.

“The idea is that it was in international or federal waters and was not subject to the laws of the state,” Dr. Autry said.

Her non-profit is still working on raising money to buy and outfit the boat.

“We believe that once we have acquired a boat – we could be in the water and operational in about six months,” Dr. Autry said.

It’s something that years ago may have seemed farfetched. But to many, so did a Roe v. Wade reversal. Before the ruling, the Alabama Women’s Center on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville would see 50-70 patients per day, but the numbers have dropped drastically.

“We may see 5-10 patients in a week. That is not feasible for any clinic to keep their doors open in that way,” Dr. Robinson said.

Stricter abortion laws, Dr. Robinson said, means fewer resources for women who still need help, even outside of abortion.

“I’m hoping that the politicians will see – it’s only made things a lot more difficult than they could have ever imagined,” Dr. Robinson said.

