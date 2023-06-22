North Alabama mom commends new distracted driver law years after son’s fatal wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawmakers recently passed a law against distracted driving that aims to keep drivers from putting themselves in harms way.

One mother who lost her child to distracted driving says she’s been advocating for a law like this ever since.

“It’s indescribable. What the pain that all of us went through,” Sherry Jolley said. “It didn’t just impact us it impacted aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, friends, coworkers.”

Jolley’s son, Tyler, was only a month from his 24th birthday when he was killed in a car wreck. She says a semi-truck with a dashcam taped her son using his phone as he veered across a two-lane road and crashed into a grove of trees.

Since his death, she’s been hard at work, raising awareness to show just how dangerous distracted driving can be.

“We’ve done a lot of work on social media, we get Facebook,” she said. “We try to post things and post personal things that it’s kind of hard to do. But you try to put a face to these people that it’s impacting. And I know people who were just like my son, and they were the distracted driver who died and I know people whose family was the victim of a distracted drivers weigh as well.”

Alabama’s new law prohibits drivers from holding a cell phone while behind the wheel, with violators facing fines that start at $50. The use of hands-free devices however remain legal.

Attorney Hunter Garnett says he believes this law is a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t go far enough.

“I handle cases all the time that I know are caused by distracted driving, but I don’t always have the ability to prove the accident is caused by distracted driving,” Garnett said. “I hope that it encourages drives to not use their phones while driving, but if you look around at the number of people that are on their phones while driving, I can’t imagine that a $50 fine is gonna just magically cause all those people to stop using their cellphones.”

The law is only a secondary charge, meaning police can’t pull you over specifically for holding your phone, but if they stop you for another traffic infraction, those fines can be tacked onto your citation.

The bill went into effect June 16, but only time will tell if this law will reflect the positive change that Jolley hopes to see.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.