New fire station coming to Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Muscle Shoals City Council accepted a $3.15 million bid from a Tennessee-based construction company.

This will be the fourth fire station in the city, located in the southeast area of the city. The new fire station is expected to have two bays, living quarters for firefighters and a kitchen.

Fire Marshall Brian Stafford said firefighters in his department are stretched thin because the city is growing so fast. He believes extra hands in that part of town will make their work easier.

“There’s a need there for those who commute through on Highway 20,” he said. “The southeast part of town has grown. Housing in that area has really took off. So that new firehouse, in District 4 for us, will be an added benefit.”

Officials say construction should take about nine months to complete.

