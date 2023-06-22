New build-to-rent communities bring more housing options to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Huntsville being rated one of the top places in the country to live, more people are moving here every day.

However, realtors say affordable houses available for purchase are in short supply, putting a new type of housing community in high demand.

“Developers and corporate companies are coming in and buying land and building homes, but they are not available for sale, they’re just for rent,” said Lore Hislop with the Huntsville Area Association Realtors. “They are called BTR’s, build-to-rent.”

Hislop said these communities give flexibility to those who want a house to themselves without the long term financial commitment, especially as all walks of life are moving into the area.

“This community is so diverse and growing so much, Huntsville/Madison County,” Hislop said. “We’re growing so much so I think it’s good to have a variety of housing choices, so build to rent communities an apartments as well as single family homes are definitely a need in the community.”

Memorial Village on Memorial Parkway is one of these BTR communities. These homes are currently under construction and will be ready for move in this summer.

Founder of 1805 development, Luke Allen, said they saw a need for this type of housing in Huntsville. While they are not finished yet, Allen said they already have several signed leases, and major interest in the homes.

“It’s all of the benefits of a single family home with all of the benefits of apartment living,” Allen said. “We’ve had great interest and folks that are looking are anywhere from young professionals all the way up to empty nesters.”

Hislop added that while more of these communities are being built in the area, it has not affected the high demand for housing for purchase. As a realtor, she sees the communities as a benefit as it does provide more options to new and old residents.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.