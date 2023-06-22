Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

New build-to-rent communities bring more housing options to Huntsville

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Huntsville being rated one of the top places in the country to live, more people are moving here every day.

However, realtors say affordable houses available for purchase are in short supply, putting a new type of housing community in high demand.

“Developers and corporate companies are coming in and buying land and building homes, but they are not available for sale, they’re just for rent,” said Lore Hislop with the Huntsville Area Association Realtors. “They are called BTR’s, build-to-rent.”

Hislop said these communities give flexibility to those who want a house to themselves without the long term financial commitment, especially as all walks of life are moving into the area.

“This community is so diverse and growing so much, Huntsville/Madison County,” Hislop said. “We’re growing so much so I think it’s good to have a variety of housing choices, so build to rent communities an apartments as well as single family homes are definitely a need in the community.”

Memorial Village on Memorial Parkway is one of these BTR communities. These homes are currently under construction and will be ready for move in this summer.

Founder of 1805 development, Luke Allen, said they saw a need for this type of housing in Huntsville. While they are not finished yet, Allen said they already have several signed leases, and major interest in the homes.

“It’s all of the benefits of a single family home with all of the benefits of apartment living,” Allen said. “We’ve had great interest and folks that are looking are anywhere from young professionals all the way up to empty nesters.”

Hislop added that while more of these communities are being built in the area, it has not affected the high demand for housing for purchase. As a realtor, she sees the communities as a benefit as it does provide more options to new and old residents.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charisma Turner, 18
Missing Huntsville 18-year-old located in Texas
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Jason Baskins and Ramsey Swafford.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies seize meth, arrest two people
Ralph Coleman and Corey Brooks.
Two people arrested following Decatur robbery

Latest News

Saturday marks one year since the reversal of Roe v. Wade — a move that effectively eliminated...
One Year Later: How Alabama has changed since the reversal of Roe v. Wade
Kevin Walter was found guilty in a bench trial for an incident that happened in November 2022.
Madison PD officer found guilty of sexual misconduct files appeal
New build-to-rent communities bring more housing options to Huntsville
Hester is accused of shooting and killing another man in Tuscumbia in 2019.
State to not seek death penalty in Colbert Co. capital murder case