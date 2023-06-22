Deals
Man sentenced to decades in prison for DUI crash that killed Florida teen

Byron Craig Mayo, 62
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who pleaded guilty to murder for causing the crash that killed a Florida teenager was sentenced Thursday morning.

Byron Mayo was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder and 20 years each for two counts of first-degree assault for causing the wreck that killed 16-year-old Mikey Stroz and injured Stroz’s father and sister.

The Stroz family said they were in Huntsville visiting relatives in 2021 the week before the crash. They were on their home to Florida when Mayo hit them driving on the wrong side of the road on Highway 431 near Oak Grove Road.

Investigators said Mayo had a blood-alcohol level of 0.119, more than twice the legal limit, four hours after the crash.

