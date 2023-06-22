Madison PD officer found guilty of sexual misconduct files appeal

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison Police Department officer who was found guilty of sexual misconduct on June 15 filed an appeal, according to online court documents.

Kevin Walter was found guilty in a bench trial for an incident that happened in November 2022. According to online court documents, Walter knew the victim and he was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Walter was ordered to pay a $3,500 fine and a $500 victims’ compensation fund assessment. He is also not allowed to contact the victim.

Walter filed an appeal from district court to circuit court on Thursday.

