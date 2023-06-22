Madison man pleads guilty to assaulting officer during Jan. 6 riot

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man pleaded guilty to federal charges Thursday for his actions during the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6th, 2021.

According to the Department of Justice, Dillion Herrington, 31, of Madison, Alabama pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Herrington, nicknamed “Maga Lumberjack,” was arrested and taken into custody on July 7, 2021.

Federal court documents say Herrington repeatedly threw objects at law enforcement officers. Objects included a water bottle, an unidentified object, and a 4x4 piece of lumber.

In early June, Herrington’s previous charges were dropped with prejudice.

Herrington will be sentenced on October 27, 2023.

