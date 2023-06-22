Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Kobe Brown prepares for NBA Draft

Lee High alum expected to be drafted
By Carl Prather
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The dream of any basketball player is reaching the pro level. Huntsville native Kobe Brown could have his dreams become a reality when the 2023 NBA Draft begins Thursday night.

Brown, who was a three year standout for the Missouri Tigers will aim to become the first Tigers player to be drafted in the last five years. the All-SEC performer played his prep basketball with the Lee Generals, coached by his father, Greg Brown.

Most mock drafts have Kobe being selected in the second round.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charisma Turner, 18
Missing Huntsville 18-year-old located in Texas
The incident happened around 3 p.m. and the people involved were evaluated at the scene.
Huntsville PD officer involved in two-vehicle wreck
The vessel by OceanGate Expeditions in 2021 showing the company’s Titan submersible that is now...
Missing Titanic submersible partially built at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville
Several witnesses were questioned at the scene and the shooter was identified.
Man dies after being shot at Grant residence
Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss
Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss

Latest News

College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock (Pictured) will step down from his...
Hancock to step down in 2025
The Rocket City Trash Pandas and Montgomery Biscuits will face off in a doubleheader on June 22.
Trash Pandas, Biscuits Tuesday contest moved to Thursday
Hazel Green's Kelsi Andrews helped the US win a gold medal for the Under 16 team against Canada...
Andrews wins Team USA Gold medal
Guntersville Lake HydroFest set for June 24-25
HydroFest Week!