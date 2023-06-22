How record tourism spending in Madison County is saving residents thousands

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City and surrounding areas are seeing sky-high tourism numbers. Not only are these travelers spending money, they’re helping create new jobs.

In total, around 1,000 new jobs in or related to the tourism industry in Madison County alone, according to a new report from the Alabama Tourism Economic Report by the Alabama Tourism Department.

Tourism officials with the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau say residents should be welcoming travelers with open arms, because when tourists open their wallets, that puts more money in your pocket.

The travel and tourism industry set records in 2022, according to new numbers from the Alabama Tourism Department.

Tourism in Madison County brought in $2.1 billion in revenue, which is a 20% jump from 2021.

More than 3.9 million people vacationed in Madison County, making it the second-most visited county in the state, second only to Baldwin County on the coast.

Another number that residents can appreciate, according to Charles Winters with the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, is the amount saved as a result of these tourism spending dollars.

“One of the most important numbers for us and what that meant to locals, there was a $1,200 tax saving for every household from the economic impact of the visitors,” Winters said.

Winters explains tourists not only broaden the tax base during their visit, but that money helps with city services like roads, schools, and police and fire protection.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.