Green mountain residents frustrated with Huntsville utilities request

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Green Mountain recently received a notice from Huntsville Utilities to voluntarily conserve water. The utility company is asking residents to do so as infrastructure improvements are underway.

Stuart Obermann is one of many residents in the area to voice their concerns. He said he will cut back on his usage but he says this is a result of the city’s lack of planning.

“So here we are, we’ve got 800 or 900 homes up here, we’ve got a single source coming here to deliver water,” he said. “People are concerned that the planning commission has allowed such rapid growth and not allowed Huntsville Utilities to take its time to fully implement the redundancy plan.”

Resident Lauren Maleski said she will deal with the problem but thinks this could have been avoided.

“Those neighborhoods are always being extended, and they’re adding new things,” she said. “There’s not enough room. It’s too much all at once.”

Though they’re frustrated, Obermann said he might have a solution to the problem. He’s asking for the city to take another look at the development of the area.

“I think revisiting the way that the development is done, not just the density, but types of vegetation that [are] allowed can be a good fix,” he said.

