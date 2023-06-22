Deals
Elkmont icon Ludivine “Lu” the dog passes away at age 9

Lu gained popularity after accidentally competing in a half marathon race in 2016.
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - An Elkmont hero is now wagging her tail from above.

After taking the nation by storm with her cross-country splendor, Ludivine the bloodhound passed away at the age of 9.

Better known as “Lu”, she accidentally became a star by running the entire 13.1 miles of the Elkmont half marathon in 2016.

The donations brought in from Lu’s fame went to the Elkmont High cross-country team.

Her owner, April Hamlin, said she made everyone around her smile.

Hamlin said Lu has been dealing with declining health since she had to get her front leg amputated three years ago.

Hamlin adopted Lu from the local prison when she was only 6 weeks old, and said she’s been a rock for the community ever since.

”She just helped us a lot in a very bad time in our lives,” said Hamlin, “Just brought us up as a family and just really helped Elkmont turn into such a good thing for the school and for my family and just everyone around it. She just gave us all a great experience.”

Hamlin said she’s grateful for everyone who was touched by Lu even from afar.

