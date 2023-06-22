Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Deputies search for suspect after woman is run over by a car in Madison

Jeremy Norwood.
Jeremy Norwood.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man after a woman was “intentionally run over” by a vehicle while riding an exercise bike on May 23.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are searching for Jeremy Norwood after surveillance footage showed him driving his vehicle through a residence’s yard and chasing after a woman. Norwood was seen on the surveillance footage swerving his vehicle and eventually hitting the woman before he fled the scene.

Norwood is wanted on a felony assault charge. If you have information about this incident, call (256)-533-8864.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charisma Turner, 18
Missing Huntsville 18-year-old located in Texas
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Jason Baskins and Ramsey Swafford.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies seize meth, arrest two people
Ralph Coleman and Corey Brooks.
Two people arrested following Decatur robbery

Latest News

Dillon Herrington
Madison man pleads guilty to assaulting officer during Jan. 6 riot
Byron Craig Mayo, 62
Man sentenced to decades in prison for DUI crash that killed Florida teen
The Charger Rocket Works student team fielded by UAH placed first overall competing against 51...
UAH wins 2 Marshall-led Artemis NASA challenges
MGN TRAVEL
How record tourism spending in Madison County is saving residents thousands