Deputies search for suspect after woman is run over by a car in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man after a woman was “intentionally run over” by a vehicle while riding an exercise bike on May 23.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are searching for Jeremy Norwood after surveillance footage showed him driving his vehicle through a residence’s yard and chasing after a woman. Norwood was seen on the surveillance footage swerving his vehicle and eventually hitting the woman before he fled the scene.

Norwood is wanted on a felony assault charge. If you have information about this incident, call (256)-533-8864.

