Decatur City leaders approve funds for access road; more developments to come

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The River City is taking a stance, to keep up with the constant growth.

One of the possible solutions is building 120 townhomes on Point Mallard Parkway and Country Club Road Southeast.

Stanley Grier said he’s lived in Decatur for almost 20 years and believes the influx of people is almost unprecedented.

“I think it’s a wise decision,” said Grier, “Because it’s almost overpopulated. You can barely find housing as it is.”

Next to the townhomes will be a 12,000 square feet retail center for more businesses, which Grier believes is long overdue.

“I would like more stuff to do like you know, especially for the kids,” said Grier, “We got ‘Let’s Play’ up there in Madison and stuff like that. You can bring it down here you know, wouldn’t be so much crime going on.”

On Tuesday, city leaders approved a $500,000 access road to be built across from Country Club Road and Highway 67.

It would lead directly to the new project site. Councilman Kyle Pike said this is a great way to show residents and businesses alike the city is looking ahead.

“The city of Decatur saying hey, we’re open for business,” said Pike, “We’re here and we’re willing to work with you. We want to see continued investment in Decatur continued development and growth in Decatur. And I think that that takes us coming to the table and being willing to work with developers and businesses here in town are those coming from out of town.”

Councilman Pike said the service road project is expected to go out for bid soon.

Once it’s complete, there will be a better timeline for when the full development project with the townhomes and more businesses will be completed.

