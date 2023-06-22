Deals
Crime

WAFF 48's Gina Benitez provides us with this week's Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly threw a large rock through the front door of Vape & Tobacco on Winchester Road.

Once the man was inside, police say he grabbed items from behind the counter and left the same way he came in, through the shattered door.

If you have seen him or anyone else on this list call Huntsville Police.

Katie Allemann is wanted for meth possession.

Nathaniel Malone Jr. is accused of cashing out various checks around Huntsville on a closed account.

Michael Harris is charged with burglary. Police believe he went into someone’s apartment to steal tools to pawn.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

