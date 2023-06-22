Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A long-awaited Huntsville road project is starting soon. With more people moving to the Rocket City every day, City Leaders are kicking off the beginning phases of one road that will form a circle around the city, allowing you to bypass some of the congested areas.

The first phase of the city of Huntsville’s future ‘loop’ road is the so-called Northern Bypass. This portion of the road will connect Highway 53 to Highway 72 east near Gurley.

City Engineer Kathy Martin said the northern bypass is just the first step of a much bigger project for Huntsville.

“As funding becomes available we start another phase and then we move it forward to construction so it is definitely something that we have planned for with the growth around the city and the size of Huntsville,” Martin said. “We definitely need to aid in the congestion and the commuter’s traffic and so that’s what that loop road is for and we’re just taking little bites of it at a time.”

The project is a part of the city’s ‘Restore our Roads’ initiative, working hand in hand with the state of Alabama. Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation said this project is one of the final ones with this initiative.

“That is a part of our 50/50 cost-sharing agreement with the City of Huntsville,” Burkett said. “The Huntsville Northern Bypass being among those that have not actually begun work yet.”

Martin said the design of the project is 95 percent complete and the next step is to bid on the road construction contract once the design is finalized. She said that will take place within the next month.

“We are in the final reviews for the design plans,” Martin said. “This will help everyone that’s commuting from north of Huntsville to get directly over to Redstone Arsenal or I-565 without actually going through downtown Huntsville.”

Martin said she expects the construction to start within the next 60 days and the project will take nearly three years to complete.

