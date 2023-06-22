Deals
Commission rejects bids for renovations to Coroner’s Office

By Savannah Sapp
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Coroner’s Office is working to find a place to call home.

“For as long as I’ve been a part of the coroner’s office, which has been since 2012, the Coroner in Marshall County has never had a facility of their own,” says Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.

Marshall County Commissioners gave Nugent $800,000 to buy and renovate a space for his office and a morgue. A storage building on Highway 79 in Guntersville was purchased for $300,000. However, the cost of renovating it is proving to be expensive.

“The estimates are still coming in close to 6,7 to $800,000 which would still push the entire cost of the whole project at almost 1.1 to 1.2 million dollars with the county originally setting aside only $800,000,” Nugent says.

Last week, the county commission rejected a second round of bids to renovate the office space. Commission Chairman James Hutcheson says this is simply a budget issue. He wants to see the Coroner’s office in their own space, just at a discounted rate.

“You can take $150,000-$200,000 you can do a good bit of work since we already have a building. I want to make sure he has what he needs, but we’re gonna scale it down, we’re gonna come within budget,” Hutcheson says.

