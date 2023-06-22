Another round of showers & thunderstorms for Thursday.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lingering showers overnight, mainly for Northeast Alabama. Mid to upper 60s, Showers and storms Thursday during the late morning through afternoon. High temp around 80°. Friday, the chance for rain lowers and temps rise to the upper 80s. For the weekend, mainly dry. Just a slight chance of a thunderstorm each day. High temps both days will be around 90. Back to work on Monday, showers and thunderstorms likely.

