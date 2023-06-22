Deals
10 houseplants for beginners at Pure Joy Plants

Pure Joy Plants gives a rundown of easy plants and shares how you can take care of them at home.
Yardin from Pure Joy Plants joined to share houseplants for beginners.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you have a green thumb or you are looking for some starter plants, Pure Joy Plants has everything you’ll need for any step of your plant parent journey.

Yardin Binns started Pure Joy Plants out of a truck at MidCity in 2020. She has since opened a plant studio at Lowe Mill and she still does pop-up visits to where it all started. From small plants to large and from vining plants to blossoming, they truly have it all.

Yarden suggested nine plants that are perfect for beginners (or plant pros if you’re looking to add to your collection):

1. ZZ

2. Philodendron

3. Snake Plant

4. Golden Pothos

5. Monstera Deliciosa

6. Peace Lily

7. Haworthia

8. Peperomia

9. Hoya

10. Pilea Peperomioides

All of these plants can be found in Yardin’s studio in Lowe Mill at 221 Seminole Dr SW #2034 Huntsville, AL 35805. You can find Pure Joy Plants on Instagram and Facebook!

Pure Joy Plants studio at Lowe Mill.
Pure Joy Plants studio at Lowe Mill.(Yardin Binns)

