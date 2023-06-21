Two people arrested following Decatur robbery

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged two men after a robbery left one person shot on June 20.

According to a press release from the police department, officers responded to a robbery on Austinville Road SW and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Later on June 20, Huntsville Police Department officers found two individuals and detained them after a brief pursuit. Ralph Coleman, 22, and Corey Brooks, 23, were taken by Decatur PD investigators to the Decatur Police Department.

Coleman and Brooks were both charged with two counts of robbery and assault. They are being held without bond.

