Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Two people arrested following Decatur robbery

Ralph Coleman and Corey Brooks.
Ralph Coleman and Corey Brooks.(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged two men after a robbery left one person shot on June 20.

According to a press release from the police department, officers responded to a robbery on Austinville Road SW and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Later on June 20, Huntsville Police Department officers found two individuals and detained them after a brief pursuit. Ralph Coleman, 22, and Corey Brooks, 23, were taken by Decatur PD investigators to the Decatur Police Department.

Coleman and Brooks were both charged with two counts of robbery and assault. They are being held without bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charisma Turner, 18
Missing Huntsville 18-year-old located in Texas
The incident happened around 3 p.m. and the people involved were evaluated at the scene.
Huntsville PD officer involved in two-vehicle wreck
The vessel by OceanGate Expeditions in 2021 showing the company’s Titan submersible that is now...
Missing Titanic submersible partially built at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville
Several witnesses were questioned at the scene and the shooter was identified.
Man dies after being shot at Grant residence
Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss
Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss

Latest News

Blank letter customers in Madison County received from the Water Department.
Madison County Water customers receive blank mailer on drinking water
Jason Baskins and Ramsey Swafford.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies seize meth, arrest two people
Dinsmore was arrested and charged with DUI and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
Russellville man arrested following Wednesday police chase
USNC plans to invest $232 million to produce more industry leading Micro-Modular Reactor in...
Gov. Ivey announces $232M Gadsden nuclear assembly plant expansion