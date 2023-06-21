Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Trash Pandas, Biscuits Tuesday contest moved to Thursday

The Rocket City Trash Pandas and Montgomery Biscuits will face off in a doubleheader on June 22.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas and Montgomery Biscuits will face off in a doubleheader on June 22.(Rocket City Trash Pandas)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas and Montgomery Biscuits will makeup their Tuesday contest for a doubleheader Thursday.

Fans will still be able to enjoy the Trash Pandas regularly scheduled Wednesday game.

However, Tuesday will be just a tad longer with the first game slated for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch. While the second game, per a press release from the team, will begin no later than 6:35 p.m.

According to the Trash Pandas media relations department, tickets from Tuesday’s game can still be exchanged for any future 2023 Rocket City Trash Pandas regular season home game (not including Wednesday night games).

Tickets can only be exchanged in person at Toyota Field’s Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office.

If fans seek to exchange a ticket for a Wednesday “All You Can Eat” game, there will be a $9 upgrade fee added.

The Trash Pandas (29-34) will begin their series against the Biscuits (32-31) on June 21 at 6:35 p.m. ahead of its now Thursday doubleheader on June 22.

Despite the postponed game Tuesday, there is no further indication other games in this series will be cancelled at Toyota Field.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charisma Turner, 18
HPD looking for a missing 18-year-old believed to be in danger
The incident happened around 3 p.m. and the people involved were evaluated at the scene.
Huntsville PD officer involved in two-vehicle wreck
The vessel by OceanGate Expeditions in 2021 showing the company’s Titan submersible that is now...
Missing Titanic submersible partially built at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville
Several witnesses were questioned at the scene and the shooter was identified.
Man dies after being shot at Grant residence
Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss
Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss

Latest News

Hazel Green's Kelsi Andrews helped the US win a gold medal for the Under 16 team against Canada...
Andrews wins Team USA Gold medal
Guntersville Lake HydroFest set for June 24-25
HydroFest Week!
Historic Rickwood Field will host a Major League Baseball game in 2024.
Cardinals, Giants to play Major League game at Rickwood Field in 2024
Huntsville City FC logo.
Huntsville City FC secures third straight win