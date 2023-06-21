Top 5 north Alabama hiking trails for the summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The summer is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the beautiful nature of north Alabama. As you plan your hiking excursions, be sure to add these five spots recommended by the North Alabama Naturalist to your list!

1. Wildflower Trail, Land Trust of North Alabama, Huntsville, Madison County, Alabama (0.58 miles)

2. Sunset Drive Trail, Guntersville, Alabama (3.7-miles)

3. Talmadge Butler Boardwalk Trail and Azalea Cascade Trail (1.4 miles)

4. High Falls Park, Cherokee County, Alabama (features a 35-foot waterfall formed by Town Creek)

5. Cherokee Rock Village trails, Leesburg (0.7 miles)

To see more nature spots in north Alabama, follow the North Alabama Naturalist on Instagram!

