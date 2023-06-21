Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Top 5 north Alabama hiking trails for the summer

By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The summer is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the beautiful nature of north Alabama. As you plan your hiking excursions, be sure to add these five spots recommended by the North Alabama Naturalist to your list!

1. Wildflower Trail, Land Trust of North Alabama, Huntsville, Madison County, Alabama (0.58 miles)

2. Sunset Drive Trail, Guntersville, Alabama (3.7-miles)

3. Talmadge Butler Boardwalk Trail and Azalea Cascade Trail (1.4 miles)

4. High Falls Park, Cherokee County, Alabama (features a 35-foot waterfall formed by Town Creek)

5. Cherokee Rock Village trails, Leesburg (0.7 miles)

To see more nature spots in north Alabama, follow the North Alabama Naturalist on Instagram!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charisma Turner, 18
Missing Huntsville 18-year-old located in Texas
The incident happened around 3 p.m. and the people involved were evaluated at the scene.
Huntsville PD officer involved in two-vehicle wreck
The vessel by OceanGate Expeditions in 2021 showing the company’s Titan submersible that is now...
Missing Titanic submersible partially built at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville
Several witnesses were questioned at the scene and the shooter was identified.
Man dies after being shot at Grant residence
Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss
Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss