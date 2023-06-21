A tale as old as time is coming to a theater near you

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It is a tale as old as time and it is opening here in Huntsville, AL on Friday June 28!

Maddie Johnson, who plays ‘Belle,’ and Eliza Gazi, who plays ‘Madame de la GrandeBouche’ gave us an exclusive look at what the rehearsal time has been like for them. The group of performers is amazingly talented and both Maddie and Eliza cannot wait for the show to open this upcoming weekend. While there are multiple shows, they noted that the only Saturday evening show is this upcoming Saturday June 24.

You can follow Independent Musical Productions on Instagram and tickets are available online! Maddie suggests grabbing your tickets ahead of time so you are guaranteed to see this can’t-miss show.

IMP of Huntsville previews show. (Amy Warren)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.