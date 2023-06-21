Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

A tale as old as time is coming to a theater near you

Independent Musical Productions presents Beauty and the Beast
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It is a tale as old as time and it is opening here in Huntsville, AL on Friday June 28!

Maddie Johnson, who plays ‘Belle,’ and Eliza Gazi, who plays ‘Madame de la GrandeBouche’ gave us an exclusive look at what the rehearsal time has been like for them. The group of performers is amazingly talented and both Maddie and Eliza cannot wait for the show to open this upcoming weekend. While there are multiple shows, they noted that the only Saturday evening show is this upcoming Saturday June 24.

You can follow Independent Musical Productions on Instagram and tickets are available online! Maddie suggests grabbing your tickets ahead of time so you are guaranteed to see this can’t-miss show.

IMP of Huntsville previews show.
IMP of Huntsville previews show.(Amy Warren)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charisma Turner, 18
Missing Huntsville 18-year-old located in Texas
The incident happened around 3 p.m. and the people involved were evaluated at the scene.
Huntsville PD officer involved in two-vehicle wreck
The vessel by OceanGate Expeditions in 2021 showing the company’s Titan submersible that is now...
Missing Titanic submersible partially built at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville
Several witnesses were questioned at the scene and the shooter was identified.
Man dies after being shot at Grant residence
Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss
Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss