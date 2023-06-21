Take a breather for International Yoga Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At Light on Yoga Fitness they believe in finding the joy and fun in fitness! Offering classes for all ages and skill levels, they are the perfect place to spend International Yoga Day!

Connor Humphrey, Light on Yoga’s co-owner, said that if you decide to attend a class, all you have to do is show up, listen and breathe. When we practice yoga on a regular basis, it benefits us physically, mentally and emotionally. Light on Yoga offers a range of styles and types of practices each possessing their own benefits.

Today, we were shown three simple stretches that you can do at home. These three poses include: the tree pose, the standing side bend pose and the chair pose.

Light on Yoga, they have numerous classes that are perfect for beginners. From the “Slow & Gentle Yoga” class, the “Stretch & Flow” class, the “Flow & Restore” class and more, you are sure to find a class perfect for you!

For more information on classes you can visit the Light on Yoga website. Be sure to give them a follow on Instagram and Facebook as well!

This pose is perfect for improving balance and strengthening the core. (Connor Humphrey)

This pose enhances spinal mobility and helps to alleviate shoulder pain. (Connor Humphrey)

This low squatting position engages the core and the leg muscles. (Connor Humphrey)

