‘Summer setback’: Expert advice on preventing your child from struggling with summer learning loss

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Although school is out for the summer, it’s important students don’t forget the lessons they learned during the school year.

Summer learning loss can affect children as they’re on summer break. It’s defined as the loss of academic skills while school is out.

It can impact any student and can look different for each student.

Students losing ground academically during summer break, sometimes called summer setback or summer slide, has been a concern for decades, according to the Brookings Institution.

This has helped pave the way for summer programs and interventions to help students get back on track, especially given the worry that students might start the next school year with lower achievement levels than at the start of summer break.

Dr. Catherine Priesmeyer of the Learning Lab has a few concerns while students are out of the classroom.

”You hear the phrase you don’t use it you lose it and that happens over summer,” Dr. Priesmeyer said. “It’s really important to dig and find out what that student is needing. Summer learning loss can be detrimental to any student’s academic growth.”

She says a good way to prevent summer learning loss is to talk with your child’s teacher from last year about where they are academically.

