Showers/downpours continue through this evening.

By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Showers with a few rumbles of thunder expected through midnight. Much like the past 24 hours, rainfall will be heavy at times. The chance for showers and storms will continue for Thursday. Once again, rainfall will be heavy at times. Friday, the chance for rain lowers and temps rise to the upper 80s. For the weekend, mainly dry. Just a slight chance of a thunderstorm each day. High temps both days will be around 90. Back to work on Monday, showers and thunderstorms likely.

