Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Most OB-GYNs worried about abortion ruling effects, survey says

FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within...
FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most OB-GYNs are worried about the effects of revoking the federal right to an abortion, according to a survey by KFF.

The organization surveyed hundreds of practicing OB-GYNs nationwide about their experiences since the Supreme Court decision last year.

More than two-thirds said the ruling has worsened their ability to respond to pregnancy-related emergencies and exacerbated pregnancy-related mortality.

About a quarter of OB-GYNs said they had patients who could not get the abortion they wanted. Half of those were in states where abortion is banned.

In general, more than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care, and many are also concerned that this will make it harder to attract new OB-GYNs to the field.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charisma Turner, 18
HPD looking for a missing 18-year-old believed to be in danger
The incident happened around 3 p.m. and the people involved were evaluated at the scene.
Huntsville PD officer involved in two-vehicle wreck
The vessel by OceanGate Expeditions in 2021 showing the company’s Titan submersible that is now...
Missing Titanic submersible partially built at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville
Several witnesses were questioned at the scene and the shooter was identified.
Man dies after being shot at Grant residence
Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss
Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss

Latest News

Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the...
Antlers and fancy dress: Stonehenge welcomes 8,000 visitors for summer solstice
Tropical Storm Bret is set to batter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm near hurricane...
Eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding as Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger
The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
China calls Biden comments calling leader Xi a dictator ‘extremely absurd and irresponsible’
FILE - In this artist depiction, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, seated...
Pentagon documents leak suspect Guardsman Jack Teixeira is due back in court on federal charges