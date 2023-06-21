More scattered rain and storms for Wednesday

Deals
First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning.  Partly to mostly cloudy skies are overhead to kick off the morning with scattered rain showers already on the radar. 

Showers will be expected to continue through the morning into the afternoon with the best coverage of rainfall along and east of I-65.  The Summer Solstice will happen at 9:57 AM CDT and we will officially be in the summer season.  Yet again, a mix of sun and clouds will be anticipated today with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.  Heavy rain showers and storms will be expected through sunset tonight. 

Clouds and showers stay in the forecast overnight with lows dropping into the middle 60s.  The stubborn cut-off center of low pressure will continue to bring periods of scattered rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley for Thursday and Friday.  Areas that see heavy rainfall will have a threat of flooding over the next couple of days. 

By the weekend, the cut-off low will start to move out to the east and we are forecasting drier conditions, temps will continue to warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

