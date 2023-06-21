Marshall County Commission funds “Pet Adoption Month”

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Commissioners in Marshall County are lending their support to a local animal shelter.

Commission Chairman James Hutcheson says the commission has agreed to make the month of July “Pet Adoption Month.” This will take care of all adoption fees for any animal at the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

“I agreed to pay out of my budget the adoption fees for the month of July. Anything that we can do to save as many animals as we can, that’s my goal,” Hutcheson said.

In April, the Commission adopted a 60-day euthanasia policy for all shelter animals. Hutcheson says since then, all animals have been adopted or rescued before that deadline. He intends to keep it that way.

“July is routinely a slow month for adopting animals out. People are on vacation, out on the gulf. The commission came up and agreed to pay, out of my budget, the adoption fees for the month of July,” Hutcheson says.

Cherokee Copeland spends hours caring for the dogs at the Marshall County Animal Shelter and she says her team is thankful for the support from the commission.

“The Commissioner stands behind us at the shelter all the time. He’s always asking ‘What do the dogs need? How can we help?’ Whatever we need, they make sure we get it,” Copeland said.

Copeland says getting the word out through social media has helped their cause tremendously. She says you can volunteer without leaving your couch.

“It’s always like, follow, share. Everything. Like, follow, share. You don’t have to come and participate, you’re actually volunteering when you like, follow, and share. So, it’s really important,” Copeland said.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet may visit the Marshall County Animal Shelter on Abbot Road in Albertville.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.