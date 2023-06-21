Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Russellville man arrested following Wednesday police chase

Dinsmore was arrested and charged with DUI and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
Dinsmore was arrested and charged with DUI and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.(Russellville Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Franklin County Sheriffs have arrested a man who refused to stop at a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

At 8:22 a.m., sheriffs from Franklin County responded to a call of an intoxicated man that fled an apartment complex.

After locating the vehicle, Damon Dinsmore, 27, of Russellville was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement Officer, Reckless Endangerment and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, per the sheriff’s office.

Dinsmore, according to deputies, reached speeds of 115 mph and ran several cars off the road.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charisma Turner, 18
HPD looking for a missing 18-year-old believed to be in danger
The incident happened around 3 p.m. and the people involved were evaluated at the scene.
Huntsville PD officer involved in two-vehicle wreck
The vessel by OceanGate Expeditions in 2021 showing the company’s Titan submersible that is now...
Missing Titanic submersible partially built at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville
Several witnesses were questioned at the scene and the shooter was identified.
Man dies after being shot at Grant residence
Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss
Type 2 diabetic medication ‘Mounjaro’ being used for weight loss

Latest News

Jason Baskins and Ramsey Swafford.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies seize meth, arrest two people
USNC plans to invest $232 million to produce more industry leading Micro-Modular Reactor in...
Gov. Ivey announces $232M Gadsden nuclear assembly plant expansion
Connecting with Chels: How can weather impact your golf game?
Ricks was arrested on June 16 for possessing three pounds of meth.
Florence man arrested in possession of three pounds of meth, heroin