Russellville man arrested following Wednesday police chase

FRANKLIN, CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Franklin County Sheriffs have arrested a man who refused to stop at a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

At 8:22 a.m., sheriffs from Franklin County responded to a call of an intoxicated man that fled an apartment complex.

After locating the vehicle, Damon Dinsmore, 27, of Russellville was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement Officer, Reckless Endangerment and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, per the sheriff’s office.

Dinsmore, according to deputies, reached speeds of 115 mph and ran several cars off the road.

