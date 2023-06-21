Deals
Madison County Water customers receive blank mailer on drinking water

Blank letter customers in Madison County received from the Water Department.
Blank letter customers in Madison County received from the Water Department.(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County residents received what was thought to be an important piece of mail regarding customers’ water drinking.

According to the Madison County Water Department, customers were supposed to receive a mailout with important information.

However, that did not happen.

The company that sent out the mailers forgot to add the information into the mailout, leaving customers in confusion.

Instead the letter said “Please see important information enclosed,” with nothing else written.

Mistakes happen and Madison County Water Department apologizes for the error, seeking to get the correct information to customers soon.

