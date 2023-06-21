Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies seize meth, arrest two people

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two men after they seized 69 grams of methamphetamine on June 20.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a residence on County Road 14 after it was reported someone was trespassing on private property. The suspect entered a vehicle and left the area before deputies arrived.

A deputy found the vehicle a short distance from the residence and made contact with Ramsey Swafford and Jason Baskins.

The deputy searched Swafford and found a glass pipe and methamphetamine. He was charged for trafficking methamphetamine.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a scale, a bag containing 69 grams of methamphetamine, two handguns, brass knuckles, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Swafford was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

