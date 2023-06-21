Deals
Guntersville Lake site of speed boat racing event June 24-25
HydroFest week!
By Carl Prather
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The fastest speed boats from across the country will compete in North Alabama this week leading up to Guntersville Lake’s annual HydroFest event.

More than 200 volunteers help during race weekend. Several of those volunteers have been participating since the first year of the event in 2018.

Fans attending Guntersville Lake HydroFest will have the chance to watch record breaking speeds on the recently redesigned oval course, further emphasizing Guntersville’s claim to be the fastest water in the South.

Wider turns will allow drivers to maintain high speeds around the entire 2.5 mile oval, making it one of the fastest courses ever to be certified for American Power Boat Association speed records.

“Just some of the best I’ve ever had in boat racing,” Pro Lite driver Bobby King said. “For us to be the first time down there with pro Lite we got to me the fans and embraced with Open arms, and that’s probably my favorite thing about Guntersville. the fans and the way that the races are run, the structure, it’s in a great area. Awesome spot to have the boat race especially in the area, nothing really bad to say about the Guntersville Lake HydroFest.”

