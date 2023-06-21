Gov. Ivey announces $232M Gadsden nuclear assembly plant expansion

Deals
USNC plans to invest $232 million to produce more industry leading Micro-Modular Reactor in Gadsden, Ala.(Governor's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) will be expanding its micro-reactor technologies in Gadsden.

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, USNC plans to invest $232 million to produce more industry leading Micro-Modular Reactor.

This location would be the first commercial-scale microreactor production facility in the country, employing a total of 250 workers for its MMR Assembly Plant (MAP).

MAP will be the hub for manufacturing, assembling, testing and inspecting various non-radiological modules for its microreactors. However, no radioactive material will be used or within this proposed facility in Alabama.

“Alabama is home to an impressive array of highly innovative companies, so our state is an ideal place for Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp.’s new advanced microreactor assembly plant,” Gov. Ivey said in the press release.

“This unique facility will benefit the Gadsden community through a significant investment and the creation of good jobs, while also reinforcing Alabama’s reputation for cutting-edge manufacturing operations.”

Further, USNC proposed that Gadsden would be the location after a year-long search spanning across 16 states and much more potential sites.

Additionally, the 578,000 square foot plant is slated to begin construction in 2024 to be fully operational by 2027, featuring a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing processes and equipment.

