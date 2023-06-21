Florence man arrested for possessing three pounds of meth, heroin

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested on June 16 for allegedly dealing drugs in April.

According to an official with the Florence Police Department, LaMarcus Ricks was arrested after authorities discovered three pounds of methamphetamine and nine grams of heroin and marijuana at his home in April.

When agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force searched his home in April, he was not there. A warrant for his arrest was then obtained and on June 16, he was arrested. Ricks was arrested by investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricks was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

In October 2022, Ricks was arrested and charged with 17 counts of dogfighting and over 60 counts of animal cruelty. In 2002, Ricks was charged with murder, he originally pleaded not guilty. He later changed his plea to guilty to the lesser charge of conspiracy to commit robbery. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison following the guilty plea.

