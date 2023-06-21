Deals
Andrews wins Team USA Gold medal

Second North Alabama basketball player to win medal at FIBA Americas
Hazel Green's Kelsi Andrews helped the US win a gold medal for the Under 16 team against Canada...
Hazel Green's Kelsi Andrews helped the US win a gold medal for the Under 16 team against Canada in the FIBA America Championships.(Team USA)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hazel Green standout Kelsi Andrews won a Gold Medal for Team USA playing for the Under 16 Girls team. Team USa defeated Canada 79-59. Andrews scored four points and added four rebounds, and one block.

Andrews is one of the top prospects for the Class of 2026 will play her first season in North Alabama under Trojans Coach Tim Miller.

“I think it not only represents Hazel Green but North Alabama real well,” Miller said. “We got both a boy (Caleb Holt) and a girl (Kelsi Andrews) playing for Team USA. It’s big for the State of Alabama that we’re going to try to play a National schedule next year. And we got a girl like Kelsi Andrews that plays on Team USA that’s going to get some recognition and try to put us on the map.”

Buckhorn standout Caleb Holt helped Team USA Under 16 National team win a gold medal at the Americas Championship over Canada 118-36. Holt scored six points and added five rebounds, four steals and two assists. Holt, a Class of 2026 prospect, won a Class 6A State Championship with the Buckhorn Bucks.

