$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.(Colorado Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO (Gray News) – A retired trauma nurse recently won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery after playing for 10 years.

According to the Colorado Lottery, 68-year-old Bill S. worked in New York City for 30 years before moving to Colorado and working at Aspen Valley Hospital until he retired last year.

Bill, who didn’t disclose his last name, told lottery officials this is by far the biggest prize he’s won.

He said he was beyond belief when he realized he’d hit the jackpot and said he’s been nervous and trembling since.

Bill chose the cash option of $1,948,019 and plans to take a train trip, buy a new vacuum and enjoy outdoor activities with his prize money.

Additionally, he plans to use his winnings to get 100 gift cards to give to people at his local market “because they are nice to him.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

