Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Your ultimate wedding guest dress code guide

Have an upcoming wedding and don’t know what to wear? Elitaire Boutique has got you covered!
Your guide to what to wear to a wedding.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Picture this: you go to your mailbox and find a wedding invitation. You are so excited to attend and celebrate love and then the dread kicks in. What will you wear? What does this dress code even mean?

Thanks to the ladies at Elitaire Boutique, this does not have to happen to you! Kayla and Bethany broke down what each wedding guest dress code means and even showed us some dresses that you can ship in-store and online! They have you covered from head to toe for everything from black tie to semi-formal.

To shop online visit their website and to stay up-to-date on all things timeless and pretty, follow their Instagram.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charisma Turner, 18
HPD looking for a missing 18-year-old believed to be in danger
Uprooted tree in Owens Cross Roads
Hail, power outages reported in Owens Cross Roads following overnight storms
Theodore Gaines of Huntsville has been arrested following attempted murder charge in Athens.
Huntsville man arrested for attempted murder in Athens Friday
Former Huntsville COO charged with wire fraud by U.S. District Court
Former Huntsville COO sentenced for wire fraud arrest
Trout fishing at Sipsey Fork
Alabama’s only year-round rainbow trout fishing found at the Sipsey Fork